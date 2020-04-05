|
|
Feb 19, 1953 - Mar 27, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Catherine "Cathy" Swart on March 27, 2020 of complications of bladder cancer. Her husband, was at her side. Cathy was born to Art and Grace Rinaldi in Ohio in 1953, with cerebral palsy. To obtain the best care for her the family relocated to Hawthorne, CA in 1955. Cathy met her husband, Karl Swart, also a victim of cerebral palsy, in kindergarten at a special needs school. They married in 1973 and continued to live with Cathy's parents. Though faced with many challenges, their devotion to each other was always an inspiration. Cathy was a loyal sister to her siblings, Fred Rinaldi, Charles Rinaldi, and Patricia Edie. She loved her numerous nieces and nephews and never forgot a birthday or anniversary. In addition to Karl, she loved Tony Orlando and his music, her numerous dogs, Bingo, the QVC station and the Dodgers. In her last years she was lovingly cared for by her caregivers, Blanca Moncado and Reggie Salazar. She was her mother's daughter, always facing life with determination. A memorial service will be at a future time. In lieu of flowers, if you wish you may donate at the gofundme https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-karl-bury-cathy to help Karl with burial expenses. Please go to Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions website, www.LAfuneral.com, to send the family messages and share memories.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 5, 2020