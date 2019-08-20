|
08/13/1923 - 08/12/2019 Celia Gonzales was born on Aug. 13, 1923 in San Pedro, where she died at home on Aug. 12, 2019. Celia was a lifelong resident of the La Rambla neighborhood, a member of Holy Trinity and active in such groups as Toberman Club. Survived by son Ron (Mary) Gonzales; sisters Esther Gonzalez Muldoon, Lupe (Vic) Garcia, Dora (Boddy) Garcia, Cecilia (Marc) Sierra; and brothers Louis (Carol) Gonzalez and George Gonzalez. Also grandchildren Elisa Gonzales (J. Gimeno Robles), Stephen (Jocelyn) Gonzales, Marc Gonzales, Caren (Achilles) Maresca and Janine Gonzales; five great-grandchildren, including recently arrived Daniel Esteban Gonzales. She was greeted in heaven by her husband of 70 years, Daniel Romo Gonzales; sons Lawrence and Mark; and brother Gilbert. Visitation will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 at McNerney's Mortuary, with a rosary at 7 p.m. Celia's funeral will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. Ron thanks Cecile and Minda of Joy Loving Care for their care of his parents. Memorial contributions may be made to Alma Backyard Farms. See www.almabackyardfarms.com. Please sign the guestbookat mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 20, 2019