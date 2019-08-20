Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Celia Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Celia Gonzales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
08/13/1923 - 08/12/2019 Celia Gonzales was born on Aug. 13, 1923 in San Pedro, where she died at home on Aug. 12, 2019. Celia was a lifelong resident of the La Rambla neighborhood, a member of Holy Trinity and active in such groups as Toberman Club. Survived by son Ron (Mary) Gonzales; sisters Esther Gonzalez Muldoon, Lupe (Vic) Garcia, Dora (Boddy) Garcia, Cecilia (Marc) Sierra; and brothers Louis (Carol) Gonzalez and George Gonzalez. Also grandchildren Elisa Gonzales (J. Gimeno Robles), Stephen (Jocelyn) Gonzales, Marc Gonzales, Caren (Achilles) Maresca and Janine Gonzales; five great-grandchildren, including recently arrived Daniel Esteban Gonzales. She was greeted in heaven by her husband of 70 years, Daniel Romo Gonzales; sons Lawrence and Mark; and brother Gilbert. Visitation will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 at McNerney's Mortuary, with a rosary at 7 p.m. Celia's funeral will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. Ron thanks Cecile and Minda of Joy Loving Care for their care of his parents. Memorial contributions may be made to Alma Backyard Farms. See www.almabackyardfarms.com. Please sign the guestbookat mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Celia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.