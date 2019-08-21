|
November 27, 1932 - August 7, 2019 Charlene Claudette Miller (nee Crothers) was born on November 27, 1932, in Los Angeles, CA. She was the second daughter born to Russell and Frances Crothers (nee Gentry). She was raised in Los Angeles with her older sister, Cherris, until the family moved to Long Beach when Char was a teenager. Her junior year of high school she was introduced to Larry Miller, and just months later the two eloped to Las Vegas, NV with the blessing of Char's parents. They were married on Christmas Day, 1949 at the young ages of just 17 and 18. During the 1950s Char and Larry had three children, Russell, Christine and Richard, and raised them in the Torrance Riviera. Char was a covetable homemaker and created a loving home for her children and many of the neighborhood children too! When their children finished school, Larry and Charlene retired early and kept busy by managing properties in Santa Monica and Marina Del Rey, living part time in Deer Island, Oregon, and finally making Central California's wine country their permanent home. They owned and operated two Dairy Queen restaurants, just "for fun." They raised cattle and chickens and Char sold eggs at the local farmers market. They loved the outdoors and road trips - even taking their grandchildren on camping adventures to several national parks the US and Canada. Larry and Char spent their last years hosting family holidays, reunions and "field-days" at any chance they could get. As a couple, they set a wonderful example for everyone who knew them. Larry died in March 2017 after an inspiring 67 years of marriage. Charlene died two years later, on August 7, 2019. Char leaves behind her sister, Cherris, her three children, Russell, Christine and Richard, daughters-in-law Kimberly and Olga, 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, all of whom adored her. She will be dearly missed. A family memorial service will be held for Larry & Char in the summer of 2020. To be informed of service details, please email caren.vangeyzel@gmail.com
