Charles "Lee" Brady 6\6\31 - 2\5\19 Lee Brady of Palos Verdes Estates, CA passed away peacefully 2/5/19 at age 87. He was a 2nd generation Los Angeles native and 1954 UCLA graduate, also earning his MBA. He was a proud member of the Phi Psi Fraternity, where he made many lifelong friendships. Lee served in the US Army 34th Quartermaster Pack Company and deployed to Pusan, Korea in 1955. He had a long career as a sales executive covering the Western US and Hawaii. He enjoyed golf, fly fishing, surfing and was active in his children's lives. Lee's most endearing trait was his genuine interest in people. He is survived by Justine, his wife of 64 years, 4 children and 8 grandchildren. Donations may be made in his name to UCLA Athletic Program, c/o J.D. Morgan Center, P.O. Box 24044, Los Angeles, CA 90024. McKenzie, Long Beach
Published in Daily Breeze on June 1, 2019