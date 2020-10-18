Dr. Charles Anthony Bossler passed away peacefully at his home in Lomita, California on October 2, 2020. Charlie was born on July 15, 1945 in Bristol, Pennsylvania. He was 75 at the time of his passing. Charlie served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam war. After the war, he decided to call California home and build a life together with his bride, Mary Lynne (Rodgers) Bossler. Throughout his lifetime, Charlie used his analytical mindset to challenge himself in a number of different careers. He was an electrician by trade who taught himself early computer coding languages. After a return to school for his Masters in Behavioral Science from Cal State University, Dominguez Hills and Doctorate in Institutional Management from Pepperdine University, Charlie became an adjunct professor of statistics at Cal State College, Dominguez Hills and later the Dean of Student Services at Los Angeles Harbor College. Charlie was a member of the LACC Administrators' Association of Teamsters Local 911 where he was honored for years of dedicated service. In 1997, Charlie was awarded the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship for which he served as the Distance Education Coordinator at Kauno Technologijos Universitetas, in Kaunas, Lithuania. Charlie was a prominent volunteer coach, referee and trainer for AYSO during his son's tenure in the program. He later chose to spend his time volunteering at Kaiser Permanente in the South Bay and rehabilitating the bird population with his grandchildren in his neighborhood. Charlie is survived by his wife, Mary Lynne (Lindy) Bossler; son, Sean Bossler; daughter-in-law, Paula Bossler; grandchildren, Theo and Cora Bossler; nephew, Robert Stirrat and his family; brother, John Bossler and his family; and sister, Mary Ellen Stewart and her family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store