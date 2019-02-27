July 22, 1930 - Feb. 22, 2019 Chuck Pardee passed away peacefully in the presence of family on February 22, 2019. Chuck is survived by his wife of 53 years, Penny; his daughter, Debi; his grandchildren, Alex and Vicki; his great grandchildren, Tobias, Miles, Elliot, Fiona and Nicholas. He worked for Bank of America for over 30 years and ended his banking career at the Manhattan Beach, CA branch. Afterwhich, he and Penny opened Southshores Hardware in 1987 where they served the community until their retirement in 2007. He truly enjoyed keeping customers happy whether it be serving clients at the bank or someone needing help fixing their sink or picking a color at the paint section. He was a long time resident of San Pedro, CA. And his favorite places to visit were just a drive away - San Francisco, Morro Bay, Carmel and Santa Barbara where he enjoyed long and scenic walks with his camera at hand. He developed a love for building and an eye for detail which was evident in his talent in carpentry and woodworking. Chuck savored a shot of espresso first thing in the morning or a good glass of wine at the end of the day as he fondly recalls certain experiences and narrates well-loved stories. Family, friends and relatives whose lives he touched are invited on March 2 at the Mc Nerney's Mortuary on 5th St San Pedro, CA at 9 a.m. for a Visitation and 10 a.m. for a Funeral Service. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00190920-image-1.jpg,WL00190920-image-2.jpg Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary