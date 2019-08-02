|
Charles D. Garver passed away peacefully in the presence of family on the morning of July 20, 2019. Charles was born in Portis, Kansas on October 31, 1925, to Robert and Grace Garver.
On his birthday at the age of seventeen, Charles enlisted into the US Navy and served as a Hospital Corpsman 1st Class in WWII. Charles went on to serve his country in the Korean War as a Marine Corpsman 1st Class, and was a surviving member of the "The Chosin Few" from the brutal seventeen day battle at The Battle of Chosin Reservoir.
After proudly and honorably serving his country, Charles enjoyed many wonderful events and activities during his life. Charles was a member of the Masons and Shriner Band, and loved birdwatching, playing cards, and attending church and bible study. Charles loved and enjoyed his professional career as an optician at his own successful optical shop, "Optical Fashions" in Walla Walla, WA. What Charles loved the most was enjoying his family's many camping, fishing, and road trip adventures – especially to Montana, the Oregon coast, and California.
Charles is survived by his loving and caring wife, JoAnne Elledge Garver; daughters, Sandra (Thomas) Hawks, LuAnne (Gary) Rosso and Kelle Garver-Sloan; sons, Charles D. Garver Jr. (Suda) and Robert M. Garver (deceased); grandchildren, Ryan (Annie) Rosso, Kyle Rosso, Charles C. (Desiree) Sloan, Tiffany (Rafael) Ramirez and Tressa (Paul) Bauman, and ten great-grandchildren. Charles will be lovingly remembered by a large number of family and friends, including his nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.
A memorial service with inurnment and full Military Honors will be held at 1:00pm on August 13, 2019 at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 2, 2019