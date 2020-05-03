July 19, 1942 - April 25, 2020 Charles (Chuck) Davis, a resident of Torrance, California for 36-years passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. Chuck was born July 19, 1942 in Wilson, N.C. to Lula and Charles Davis. He served in the United States Air Force for 20-years in the Office of Public Affairs. MSgt Davis had more than 25-years' experience in radio, television and print media. Throughout his career, he received many awards including Headquarters NCO of the Year in 1982. Upon retirement, Chuck held a Civil Service TV/Motion Picture Liaison Specialist position for 21-years, and he is a BS 1986 graduate of the University of San Francisco. Chuck is survived by his wife Kathleen Davis of Torrance, their 2 sons Paul and Mark Davis, 2 grandchildren Lenna and Chase Davis and his brother Billy Davis of Wilson, N.C. Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Halverson Stone & Myers Mortuary (310)328-1223





