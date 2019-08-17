|
Charles E. Jerman (Bud) 01/24/1918 - 08/09/2019 Bud passed away at the age of 101 of natural causes at his home in Gardena CA on August 9, 2019. He enlisted in the US Army May 1935, started in the horse cavalry and transferred to the Army Air Corp in 1936. One of three enlisted personnel for pilot training, he received his wings at Kelly Air Force Base. In Panama flying pursuit planes, he was a MSgt before WWII. Receiving a Battlefield Commission in Italy, he became a guest of the Germans. When released, finished the war in a B29 over Japan. Attended the University of Illinois, becoming a civil engineer. Served in the US Air Force for 33 years, retired a Colonel and practiced engineering. Survived by his wife and four children, grandfather to five and great-great-grandfather to a wonderful supportive family. Services at Trinity Lutheran Church at a later date.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 17, 2019