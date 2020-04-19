|
October 3, 1935 - April 5, 2020 Charles "Chuck" Itsuo Yoshida, a longtime resident of Carson, California, passed away at home on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born on October 3, 1935 in Kahului, Hawaii, and graduated from Baldwin High School in 1953. A proud Maui boy, he loved his island-style food, listening to Hawaiian music, and he enjoyed getting together with his high school classmates throughout the years. Chuck enjoyed pitching horseshoes, going to Vegas, watching sports with his family, and spending time with his grandsons. He was predeceased by his parents, Ryuichi and Shizuyo Yoshida, and siblings Hideo Yoshida, Shoichi Yoshida, Lillian Nakamaru, Robert Yoshida, and Rolland Yoshida. He is survived by his wife and best friend of nearly fifty-eight years, Jean Yoshida; daughters Kathy Yoshida, Gayle Ridley, and Arlene Yoshida; son-in-law John Ridley; grandsons John and Jason Ridley; siblings Mae Morita, Harold Yoshida, Ranceford Yoshida, and many nieces and nephews. Chuck loved his family very much and will be dearly missed by all. Due to the current health crisis, a memorial celebration will be announced at a later date.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 19, 2020