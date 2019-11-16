Home

Charles (Chuck) MacInnis

Charles (Chuck) MacInnis Obituary
Charles (Chuck) MacInnis 12-26-1935 - 11-11-2019 Chuck was born in Massachusetts but moved to San Pedro with his family as a teenager. He loved San Pedro and lived there for over 65 years. Chuck was an Ironworker and retired from Ironworkers Local 433. Chuck received an Award from the City of Los Angeles for the work he did to help make changes that still protect the Ironworkers of today. He was well thought of among his family and friends and known to be a good and wonderful man. He passed peacefully to eternity on Monday Nov. 11, 2019. He will be remembered for his generosity, ready smile, deep laugh and quick wit. He is survived by his family and many friends.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 16, 2019
