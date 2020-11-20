1/2
Charlie Phineas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
12/26/1945 - 11/09/2020 Charlie Phineas, a retired ILWU 63 Clerk, a proud Marine Vietnam Veteran, and long time resident of Wilmington, CA passed away on November 9, 2020, at the age of 74, due to complications from Alzheimer's. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Effie Phineas; his son, Charlie Phineas., Jr.; his sisters, Mary Tiedemann, Gina Plowman and Jean Eseroma; his nephews, Constantine Tiedemann Jr, Larry Phineas, Sam Phineas and Arthur Villase¤or. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rebecca; his sons, Anthony (Rachelle), Jason, Jeffrey (Annette); daughter, Joanna Gonzalez (Chris); grandchildren, Anthony Jr, William, Jason Jr, Greyson Gonzalez, Jewel and Yoshi Sun; his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and many life long friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved