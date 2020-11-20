12/26/1945 - 11/09/2020 Charlie Phineas, a retired ILWU 63 Clerk, a proud Marine Vietnam Veteran, and long time resident of Wilmington, CA passed away on November 9, 2020, at the age of 74, due to complications from Alzheimer's. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Effie Phineas; his son, Charlie Phineas., Jr.; his sisters, Mary Tiedemann, Gina Plowman and Jean Eseroma; his nephews, Constantine Tiedemann Jr, Larry Phineas, Sam Phineas and Arthur Villase¤or. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rebecca; his sons, Anthony (Rachelle), Jason, Jeffrey (Annette); daughter, Joanna Gonzalez (Chris); grandchildren, Anthony Jr, William, Jason Jr, Greyson Gonzalez, Jewel and Yoshi Sun; his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and many life long friends.





