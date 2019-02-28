Charlot Lee (Ellis) Johnson 7/22/1928 - 2/22/2019 Charlot Lee (Ellis) Johnson passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 in Torrance at the age of 90. She was born on July 22, 1928 in Wilmington, CA to Frank and Connie Ellis and grew up in Keystone (now Carson). Charlot graduated from Torrance High School in 1948. She married the love of her life, Doyle J. Johnson, in 1948. They had two children. Charlot loved being a wife, mom and grandma and traveling with her husband. She was a Wilmington resident for almost 70 years and attended Wilmington First Assembly of God (now Port City Church) for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2010 and son Stanley (who resided in Japan) in 2014. Charlot is survived by her daughter Roxane Kean and husband Kenneth, grandson Adam Kean and wife Astrid, granddaughter Holly Wheat and husband David, great-grandson Ethan Kean, and daughter-in-law Miyuki Johnson. Viewing will be held at Green Hills Mortuary on Friday, March 1, from 4 to 8 pm. Funeral service will be held at Port City Church in Wilmington on Saturday, March 2, at 10 am. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00190980-image-1.jpg Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary