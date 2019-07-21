|
|
Char, lovingly known as 'Gramma Mac', went to live with the Lord at the age of 94, surrounded by her family at home. She was predeceased by her husband Richard, sons, Mack and Dale, and cherished sister, Margie. She is survived by her children Jodie, Scot and wife Therese, Andrea and husband Hyun, Erin and husband Hector, daughters in law, Sherry and Donna, her treasured grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and their children. Widowed at an early age, Char raised her children as a single parent, expertly managed a household, was an essential member of her local community and ran her business, The Mill End in Hermosa Beach, for many years. Growing up in Green Bay, Wisconsin, at the age of 20, Char was the first female to receive a private pilots license which ultimately led to a career flying decommissioned WWII aircraft to numerous destinations across this country she loved so dearly. Among the many joys in her life were beloved friends and neighbors, her animal companions, arts and crafts, sunsets from the Esplanade and Packer football. Gramma Mac leaves a legacy of grace and unconditional love. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 21, 2019