02/20/1939 - 09/20/2020 Charlotte left this world on the 20th of September to be with the Lord. She is survived by her husband, Milton "Mickey" Mabry, whom she had been married to for 61 years, her son Milton Jr., his wife Michelle and three grandsons Dylan, Logan and Justin. She has three sisters still living, Brenda Demaray, Pam Lightfoot and Pat Marsh. She was born in Downey, CA and lived most of her life in the South Bay. She attended Mira Costa High School and El Camino College. She was a member of Journey of Faith Church in Manhattan Beach. Her parents were Earl K. Seals and Beulah Seals, both deceased. Charlotte had rheumatoid arthritis for nearly 50 years. The disease has no cure and gets progressively worse with time. In her last few years she was mostly bedfast and had to give up her volunteer services at the church, which she dearly loved. Charlotte was the perfect wife and homemaker, with no desire to work outside of the home. She was a great cook and seamstress and ran the home like a business, very efficient. Charlotte has gone to her heavenly home, where all things are new, no more pain no more tears. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.





