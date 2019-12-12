|
|
1987 - 2019 On November 21, 2019, Chase Curry, lifelong South Bay resident, passed away at the young age of 32. Chase was diagnosed with Grade 4 Glioblastoma Brain Cancer in March and courageously fought a hard battle. Chase, a graduate of RUHS and CSULB, was a passionate and inspirational high school teacher who truly cared about his students. He loved the ocean, listening to music, and photography. He was an avid soccer player and Liverpool fan. He was selfless, always kind, smart, and had a great sense of humor. His positivity and good nature touched so many lives. Above all, he was a wonderful and amazing family man. Chase was a beautiful light that went out way too soon. Chase is survived by his loving wife, Lindsay Curry and their one and a half year old daughter, Kayla Curry; his mother, Laura King; sister, Aleesa Duffield; brothers, Andrew and Nicolas Lippa; and many more close family and friends. Chase will be deeply missed. On December 14th, there will be a Celebration of Life ceremony at Avenue C from 9:00-12:00. In remembrance of Chase, a gift can be made to the Kayla Curry College Fund at www.go.fidelity.com/cped6
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 12, 2019