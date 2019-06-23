|
December 20, 1960 - June 7, 2019 Born to John & Beverly Maletta, she was the eldest of two Sisters, Donna & Lauren. She leaves behind her beloved Husband, Hal Trujillo, Mother, Beverly Maletta, Sister, Lauren Miller, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, treasured loved ones, special friends and last but not least her Angel Lili. Services will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11am St John Fisher Church, 5448 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275. She wanted a Celebration of Life. Dress light & bright like butterflies. Sherry also requested in lieu of flowers to make donations to The Parents of Watts, an organization founded by Dr. Sweet Alice Harris.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 23, 2019