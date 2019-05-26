|
|
July 10, 1928 - May 17, 2019 Chiara Sancirardi of San Pedro, California, passed away peacefully on May 17th 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Our wonderful Mother and Grandmother was born on July 10, 1928 in Bari, Italy. She is preceded by her loving husband Vito Sancirardi. She leaves behind her son Joseph (Joanne) Sancirardi, her daughters Angela (Mimmo) Misceo, and Rosa (Dante) Cupello. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday May 28th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm (7:00 pm Rosary) at McNerney Mortuary in San Pedro. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday May 29 at 10:30 am at Mary Star of the Sea Church, in San Pedro, followed by burial at Green Hills Memorial Park in R.P.V. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com or dailybreeze.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 26, 2019