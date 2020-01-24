|
|
Christie Walter Rinehart, 85, of Torrance, California, passed away on January 1, 2020. Born January 1, 1935 on an Army base in Fayetteville, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Major General Mercer C. Walter and Mabel Lombard Walter. As the child of an Army officer, Christie moved frequently. Her father was stationed at many bases throughout the United States and the world. Although it was difficult to adjust to each new place, the experience instilled in Christie a love of travel. And travel she did. From throughout the United States to Western Europe then Australia, New Zealand and finally to the Far East, including Tibet, Christie zigzagged around the globe. She took photos and absorbed the unique culture of each country she visited. At the same time, Christie embarked on a spiritual journey that introduced her to Eastern philosophy. These ideologies, as well as her background in psychology, helped motivate Christie to transform her master's thesis into a bookLove and Compassionthat examines the ways that love can lead to "greater mental health and healing as an outcome of therapy." For Christie, love was always at the center of whatever she did. Christie is survived by her children, Alison Rinehart Lee and husband Scott of Redondo Beach, CA, and Stanley Marshall Rinehart, IV and his wife, Karen of Redondo Beach, CA; a sister, Judith Gappa of Santa Rosa, CA, and four grandchildren, Maeve Lee, Scott Lee, Bridget Lee and Stanley Rinehart.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 24, 2020