Dec. 25, 1932 - Aug. 12, 2020 Born Christmas Day 1932 to Steve and Kate Marich in San Pedro. At 87 years of age and after a long illness, she passed away in her home with her children by her side. She is survived by her daughter, Terry (Pat) Gannon and son, John (Cinde) Car; grandchildren, Michael (Roxana), Ryan (Chelsea) and Kristina; and great-grandchildren, Cooper, Nicholas and Carson. A graduate of SPHS (W'51), where she met her future husband and developed life-long friendships. In 1953, Christine married the love of her life, John Car. They were married 46 years before John's passing in 1999. They built a wonderful life together that was based on hard work, adventure and love. She worked over 30 years for Bank of America, 10th and Pacific. Christine was active with the Holy Trinity's Better Half. She enjoyed making presentations to the group. Known as the "Magic Lady" to her nieces, nephews and grandchildren, Christine always made family gatherings fun with her trademark scavenger hunts and games. A private funeral service was held on August 20, 2020, at Green Hills Cemetery. Donations can be made to Holy Trinity School in lieu of flowers





