Oct. 14, 1986 - Oct. 14, 2020 Chris took his final ascent, after a five year plus battle with a glioblastoma. He fought valiantly, smiling until the end. Chris was a cherished son to Steven and Laurie Grella, a great brother to Steven (Mendy) and two nieces, Rylee and Addison that Chris adored. Chris leaves behind many doting family members coast to coast. He attended First Lutheran School, Calle Mayor, South High and graduated from Long Beach State in 2010. Chris worked at South Bay Aviation on and off for over ten years. After a brief teaching experience, he went to work for Landmark Aviation at LAX. He worked at Landmark until being struck down by his illness in 2015. During Chris' rehabilitation, he walked for miles with his best furry bud Mickey. Chris was also a great friend and held these friendships for life. While Christopher died at a young age, he led a very fulfilling life and for that we are grateful. We will miss him every day and cherish the memories he left us. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to UCLA brain tumor research with Chris Grella in tribute line or to First Lutheran Church. Halvorson, Stone & Myers





