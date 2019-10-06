|
It it with profound sadness and a great sense of loss to announce the passing of Christopher Lawrence Holley, long time resident of Palos Verdes. Chris passed away on August 10, 2019, with his sister by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence H. and Patricia D. Holley, and is survived by his sister, Linda Klint (Michael) of Carlsbad, CA, and Julie Handy Blyveis (aka Muttonhead), his long life companion and soul mate of St. Joe, MI.
Chris grew up with a passion for baseball and the dream of becoming a professional baseball player. As a child, he was an accomplished athlete who played in both little league and pony league. In 1963, he was declared Hawthorne City yo-yo champion that led him to compete in the Los Angeles regional finals.
He attended Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, CA, graduated from Palos Verdes High School and was a proud alumnus of USC.
He had a long and successful career as a stockbroker with Merrill Lynch, Paine Webber, Shearson Lehman Brothers, and Drake Capital before starting his own consulting business.
Chris was a unique individual with a larger than life personality that lived life to the fullest and loved every minute of it. He lived life his way – always on the razors edge. He was charming, entertaining, charismic, the life of the party - the guy everyone wanted to know, yet sensitive and big-hearted. He had an insatiable appetite for knowledge and always loved a good prank.
As he would say "life should NOT be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, cigarette in one hand, bombay and tonic in the other, body thoroughly used up, totally worn out and screaming "damn what a ride!"
Affectionately referred to by his close circle of friends as "The Mayor", "Earthquake McGoon", and "The Kingfish", please raise your glass to his memory and thank you for cheering him on with your love and support in his final days.
Chris left his mark on this world with his energy, spirit, insight, and passion for life and will be greatly missed.
As his mother would say "Good night sweet prince".
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 6, 2019