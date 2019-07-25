Home

Christopher Michael (Chris) Ulrich

Christopher (Chris) Michael Ulrich 9/23/1963 - 7/20/2019 Christopher (Chris) Michael Ulrich was granted his angel wings on July 20, 2019 in San Pedro. Chris was the youngest child of Tony Ulrich (deceased) and his devoted Mother Kay Ulrich. He is survived by his sisters Cathy Wieczorek (George), Connie Trippy (Howard) and his older brother Craig Ulrich (Debbie). He was also a proud Uncle to his nieces and nephew Melissa McLean Sidell (Jeremy) Kelli Mclean, Blake Trippy (Chasity) and Alison Trippy, along with their children, Sydney, Scarlett, Dylan, Jordan and Abbie. Chris was a graduate from Mary Star High School, he loved animals and had many unique pets as a child. His life was not always easy but he fought a tough battle. Soar on Angels wings Chris. You are loved and will be missed. Funeral services will be held privately and attended by the immediate family only.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 25, 2019
