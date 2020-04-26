|
|
January 3, 1950 - April 22, 2020 of Torrance California passed away on April 22, 2020 in Palos Heights, IL due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. Devoted husband of Nora Therese (nee Jennings) for 28 years. Loving father of Brent, Jamie (Scott DeMoss) Westfall, Jason (Christie), Kimberly (Bryan) Hoffman & Jenessa (Mario Perez) Johnson. Proud grandfather of 11 brilliant grandchildren. Bart is preceded in death by his parents Clair & Virginia, his sister Diane (John) Lyons, his father-in-law Richard Jennings and his brother-in-laws; Robert & Richard Jennings Jr. He is survived by his sister Suzy (Don) Zukas, in-laws; Mary Jennings, Veronica (Brian) McCarthy, Kathy (Jim) Clark, Nancy Campbell & Julia Faley. Kind uncle of many nieces & nephews. Bart loved his friends. Especially his 51-year friendship with Dr. Jack Ruby. Former Major League Pitcher for the Chicago White Sox from 1969 1977, Former Major League Scout for the Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays & Washington Nationals, and Former Major League Advanced Scout & Olympic Ring Holder for the 2000 U.S. Olympic, Gold Medal Winners, Baseball Team. Bart was a devoted Catholic and Christian. He was dearly loved and will be missed, "Till we meet again my love. Godspeed." Funeral Services & Interment will be private. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, memorial services will take place at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER IN PALOS HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS. www.kerryfh.com
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 26, 2020