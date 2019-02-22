11/18/1936 - 1/12/2019 Clara Logan passed away in her sleep and went to be with her mother and father on January 12, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family during her final moments in Sonora, California. Clara lived a long and wonderful life. To know her was to love her as she brought much joy and happiness to many people. Wherever there was laughter in the room, that is where you could find her. She was born Clara Gonzalez on November 18, 1936 in Long Beach, California to Arsenio Gonzalez of Santander, Spain and Carmen Gonzalez of Zacatecas, Mexico. In her early years, she worked in her father's grocery stores and hardware store in the greater Los Angeles area. She graduated from Banning High School and attended Harbor Community College, focusing on accounting and bookkeeping. Clara met the love of her life and soul mate, Bill Logan, while working in her father's grocery store in Carson, at the age of 14. They married 7 years later in June 1957 and had three children, Billy, Johnny and Melinda. She was married to Bill 63 years. She was known for her delicious cooking and loved to create custom ceramic figurines which are cherished today. She enjoyed writing personal cards and sending notes to relatives and friends. Clara loved to country western dance with Bill. She and Bill were involved with many dance clubs in and around the Sonora area. She was active in the Sonora Red Hatters, the TOPS group and the Model-A Car Club of Sonora. Her love of Corgis added much joy to her life. She had a gracious smile and made people want to love life as she did and see the good in the world. Clara lit up the room with her passion for life. When you talked to Clara you felt like she had always been your best friend. Clara Logan, loving wife, mother and grandmother, is survived by her husband Bill, her sons, O'Leary and John, her daughter, Melinda, and her grandson Mitchell. Services to celebrate Clara will be held in Rancho Palos Verdes, California at Green Hills Mortuary, on March 2, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Flowers and memorials can be sent to Green Hills Mortuary. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00190510-image-1.jpg,WL00190510-image-2.jpg Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary