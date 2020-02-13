Daily Breeze Obituaries
Clara Luz Martinez

Clara Luz Martinez Obituary
March 31, 1933 - February 10, 2020 Clara Luz Martinez passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the age of 86. Clara was born March 31, 1933 in Veracruz, Mexico. Clara cherished spending time with family and friends. She loved entertaining guests at her house in San Pedro. She also looked forward to her trips with her friends. Clara was dedicated to St. Peter Catholic Church and volunteered thousands of hours with Nadino Group and was a proud member of The Guadalupanas. Clara was also a long member of Toberman Neighborhood Center where she would frequent weekly. Clara is survived by her son, Luis Martinez, grandson, Michael Martinez, Daughter-in-Law, Cina Martinez and many other relatives and close friends that were considered relatives. Visitation will be held on Monday, 4-7 p.m. followed by a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at McNerney's Mortuary Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, February 17, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church followed by interment at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 13, 2020
