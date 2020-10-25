07/09/1949 - 10/17/2020 Clara passed away on October 17, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 9, 1949, at Maternity Cottage in Long Beach, California to Frank and Vera Temblador. Clara was the oldest of seven children. As a young girl she loved to go to school and was a great student. She met the love of her life when she was thirteen years old and they got married after she graduated from Phineas Banning High. She worked in a clerical position at McDonnell Douglas until her twin daughters were about a year old. She became a stay at home mom and two more children followed, a daughter and a son. She later became a teacher's assistant for LAUSD and retired after 26 years of dedication to the children at Gulf Avenue school in Wilmington California. Clara had a passion for decorating. Her home was always beautifully decorated for every holiday and special occasion. She loved to plan parties and gatherings. She loved her family and their traditions. Her Christmas Eve lasagna and holiday sour cream, marshmallow fruit salad will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of forty four years, Norman Eugene Walden, her younger sister, Renee Temblador, and her father, Frank A. Temblador. She is survived by her daughters, Eva Walden Apolinar (Mike), Vera Walden Oro (Freddie), Lori Walden; son, Norman F. Walden (Yvette); and six grandchildren, Katelyn, Chloe, Aaron (Raquel), Drake, Merek, Kristin, and one great grand child, Jackson; her mother, Vera Temblador; two sisters and three brothers. There are no words to describe how much she is loved and will be missed. Services will be held at Mary Star Of The Sea Church in San Pedro on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Viewing at 9:30 am, Rosary at 10:00 am and Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. There will be a graveside service at Green Hills cemetery immediately following the funeral mass. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com
.