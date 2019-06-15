|
10/31/1917 - 06/07/2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Clarence Johnson at the age of 101 in Torrance, California. He was born and raised in Arkansas. After his marriage to Jewell in 1940, Clarence and his wife and young son Bob, moved to California. In 1941, Clarence and his family went to live with Jewell's parents. Clarence obtained a job as a welder in the Long Beach ship yards. During World War II, he trained numerous women welders. He was finally drafted into the U.S. Army prior to the end of the war. Clarence was also an active member of the Torrance Elks Lodge #1948 for many years. Clarence is survived by his children Bob Johnson, daughter in law Karen Johnson; daughter Sharon Martinez and son in law Carlos Martinez; grandchildren Connie Moore and Marci Weir, Randy Johnson and granddaughter in law Cathy Johnson. He also is survived by great grandchildren Brandon Johnson, Hunter Johnson; Danielle Lanford and Alex Lanford; and great-great granddaughter Jayden Johnson. He was predeceased by his wife Jewell, and his son Bill Johnson. Clarence lived a very full and loving life and will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held on June 18th at 4:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at Green Hills Memorial Park. Services will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park on June 19th at 11:30a.m., followed by a reception at Torrance Elks Lodge #1948
Published in Daily Breeze on June 15, 2019