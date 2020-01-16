|
Age 49, born January 29, 1970, passed away on December 26, 2019. Raised in Torrance, she attended Arlington Elementary, Casimir Middle, and North High Schools, and El Camino College. An independent and caring soul, she easily made lifelong friendships. She loved both the ocean and the pool, and was a skilled coach and swim teacher, mentoring hundreds of swimmers at the Hawthorne and Westside YMCAs as well as at West High School. Lifeguards and patrons at the Torrance Plunge remember her infectious enthusiasm and passion for her job. She loved all sports, followed the Dodgers and Bruins with endless hope, and traveled to South Africa for the 2010 World Cup. She will miss seeing the new entrance to Dodger Stadium and the 2020 All-Star Game as well as the Tokyo Olympics. Parents Ed and Kerry Cababa; sister, Krissy Cababa, and her close, loving family will remember her forever. Visitation: Friday Jan. 17, 4:00-8:00 pm, Fukui Mortuary, 707 E. Temple, L.A., CA 90012. A celebratory memorial service will be held on Saturday Feb. 1, Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St., Torrance, CA 90504, at 3:00 pm. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 16, 2020