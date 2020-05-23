Clinton Leonard "Pete" Ellis For our "Sweet Pete", A Kind, Dedicated and Entertaining Father, Grandfather, Teacher and Coach Clinton Leonard "Pete" Ellis of Torrance, CA passed away on May 10, 2020, at the age of 95. Clinton's health declined in his last year and he died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. Clinton is survived by his wife, Patricia Agnes (nee Horn) Ellis, eight children, Rebecca (Steve) Connolly, Julee Trader, Clint (Susie) Ellis, Mary Lawrence, Bill (Dana) Ellis, Alan Ellis, Paul (Alexandra) Ellis, and Amy Ellis, 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Clinton was born December 12, 1924, and grew up in St. Louis, MO. Clinton's mother, Verna (nee Bell) passed away in 1935. His father, Alvin Ellis, fell on hard times and Clinton was placed in foster care with the Abrassart family. Clinton acquired the nickname "Pete" in high school. Pete enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1943 and was stationed near London, England,1944-45. As a flight engineer, he flew 37 missions in the war. Pete is a proud veteran and he always wore his WWll Veteran cap! Pete achieved a Bachelor's degree in Physical Education from Washington University in St. Louis, and a Master's degree in Recreation Education from Cal State L.A. Pete moved to L.A. in 1951 and taught middle school with the Lawndale school district from 1953 to 1986. He also worked for L.A. County Parks and Recreation from 1952 to 2000, primarily at Bodger Park in Hawthorne. Pete inspired many with his kindness, humor, and open heart. He was a tireless and devoted worker, and a positive role model for the hundreds of children he taught and coached. A memorial is postponed due to covid-19 health precautions. You can join us in celebrating Pete's life through his FaceBook profile: Clinton Ellis (Pete).





