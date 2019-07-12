3/7/2002 - 7/4/2019 Cody Jarrod Esphorst, 17, of Torrance, passed away in the loving arms of his mother and father on July 4, 2019 at Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. Cody was born on March 7, 2002 at Torrance Memorial Medical Center in Torrance, the son of Jesse and Julie (DeJaifre) Esphorst. He was the third of four beautiful children. Cody's short life was both inspirational and challenging. Cody was born with an extremely rare medical condition known as Bannayan-Revulcaba-Riley syndrome, as well as juvenile polyposis and cancer. As a result, he required countless hospital visits, extended hospital admissions and hundreds of surgeries and medical procedures. Cody continued to maintain his positive spirit and always fought through with his lucky blue "baby" blanket. In addition, Cody was a two-time cancer survivor, 2009 and 2012. Cody enjoyed many things! Some of his favorites were Knott's Berry Farm, watching movies and the cooking channel and most importantly, watching his brother and sisters compete. They were his very best friends. Cody taught us to smile through adversity, battle through the pain, accept the challenges and always keep a smile on your face. Cody was a confident young man who taught us "just be yourself!". Cody will be missed by his family and friends as well as the whole community. He left a mark wherever he went and touched so many people's lives. Cody will forever live in our hearts and be remembered as a courageous, brave warrior. Cody was predeceased by his brother and best friend Jesse Eric Esphorst(16). Cody is survived by his parents, Jesse and Julie Esphorst, loving sisters Katelynn(22) and Ashley(16), grandparents, Joe and Anne DeJaifre, Ruth Esphorst and Eric Esphorst, aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends! Pastor Gary Shiohama of South Bay Community Church, will be officiating the service. Family and friends are invited to attend a public viewing on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4:30-8:30PM at the Green Hills Memorial Chapel, 27501 South Western Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275. The Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, July 20, 2019 starting promptly at 10:00AM at the Memorial Day Site of Green Hills Memorial Park and then followed by a graveside service. In Honor of Cody, please wear red...his favorite color! Private reception will be planned for family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.gofundme.com Search: Cody Esphorst. Published in Daily Breeze on July 12, 2019