May 6,1960 - February 2, 2020 Connie Joy (Salcido) Delgado, a life-long resident of the South Bay, passed away on February 2, 2020, after a lengthy battle with lung disease. Her husband, mother and other family members were at her side. She is survived by Greg Delgado, her husband of 14 years; her mother, Consuelo Salcido; sister, Evelyn Hamel; and brother, Frank Salcido. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Connie is predeceased by her father, Efren Salcido and her sister, Carole Kirkwood. Connie was born on May 6, 1960, in Harbor City, California. She was active in Job's Daughters International, Bethel 137, Lomita, for many years. She was a Past Honored Queen, Past Bethel Guardian and was the recipient of the Degree of Royal Purple. She earned her undergraduate degree in Political Science from UCLA, where she also earned her paralegal certification with honors. She worked as a paralegal for over 25 years and was well respected by all she worked with. Rosary and Mass will be held on February 18, 2020, at 10:30 am at St. Margaret Mary Church in Lomita, California. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or a . St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 15, 2020