Connie Hedde was born July 9, 1933 in Logansport, Indiana and passed away December 22, 2019 in Aliso Viejo, Ca. She was the daughter of Florence and Harold Pettit. Connie graduated from Logansport High School in 1951 and received her AA from Stephens College in Columbus, Missouri. Connie went on to receive her BA from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana in 1956 and married James Douglas Hedde, Sr., six days after graduating on June 9th that same year. Connie is survived by her loving family; sons, Doug Jr. (Lindy) and Marc (Cheryl); grandchildren, Connor, Caitlin, Avery and Logan; sister in law Elizabeth (Louis) Kelly; and niece, Kimberly Kelly. The Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday December 30, 2019 at First Christian Church, 2930 El Dorado Street, Torrance, CA 90503
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 27, 2019