|
|
Feb. 27, 1930 - Jan. 14, 2020 Connie Roderick was a wonderful mother, grandmother and Hermosa Beach teacher. She spread joy and laughter into the lives of so many she met along the way, whether it be in , Hermosa Beach Garden Club, Women's Cancer Support Group, Redondo Women's Club, Hermosa Beach Historical Society, the many years of teaching, on her travels to the other side of the world or even right here at home in Hermosa Beach. She leaves a big hole and yet has filled it with love for her children-Tamara (Scott), Timothy (Sandy), and Ali (Donna); her grandchildren, Erin (Dru), Brittany, and Theo (Jessica); her great grandchildren-Mackenzie and Jamison; nieces and nephews; hundreds of students and their parents; and too many friends to count. There will be a celebration of life in March. You can contact the Connie Roderick Facebook page for updates.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 18, 2020