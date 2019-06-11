|
February 1, 1943 - May 29, 2019 On Wednesday, May 29, 2019, Conrad M. Aguirre, loving husband and father, drew his last breath and was received unto glory by his Lord and Savior at the age of 76. Conrad was born on February 1, 1943 in Los Angeles, CA to proud parents Walter and Paula Aguirre. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to San Pedro, CA where he resided until his passing. In his youth, Conrad was heavily involved in sports programs as an original member of Bob Moulton's Barton Hill Cougar Club and excelled in both football and baseball for his beloved San Pedro Pirates. After graduating from San Pedro High in the summer of 1960, Conrad served his country as a member of the United States Army, stationed in both Italy and Germany, before being honorably discharged in 1964. Upon his return stateside, Conrad spent 4 years in Stockton, CA attending Western Apostolic Bible College where he earned his BA in Theology. On June 10, 1972, he married Sandra L. Cortez, with whom he raised three children. Conrad served as a deacon, minister, and pastor of the First Apostolic Church of San Pedro for over 14 years during which he taught, mentored, and impacted many people from all walks of life through the word of God. Professionally, Conrad gave 42 years of his life to the United States Postal Service and was a shining example of a strong work ethic, preparedness, timeliness, and a well-ironed uniform. Conrad's passions included serving as a volunteer baseball/softball coach for his son and two daughters, even continuing to coach well after his children had surpassed their youth. Conrad also enjoyed umpiring baseball and softball, and took his "job" seriously. Conrad's main passion, however, was San Pedro Pirate football. During football season you could count on seeing him in his usual spot on the top row of the 50-yard line, first at Daniel's Field and then at Pirate Stadium, with a cooler filled with Pepsi and a Busy Bee sandwich in his hand. Conrad was preceded in death by his father, Walter, mother, Paula and brother, Timothy. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; son, Michael (Elizabeth); daughters, Yvette and Jennifer; brothers, Daniel Sr. (Rosie) and Ruben Sr.(Carmen); sister, Priscilla (Manuel) Andrade, and several nieces and nephews. Conrad's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:30 am at Lighthouse Bible Church, located at 399 W. 10th Street in San Pedro.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 11, 2019