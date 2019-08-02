|
Constance Boyd Congleton Born August 12, 1930 in Charleston, S.C., Connie met the Lord on July 26, 2019 just 2 weeks shy of her 89th birthday. Connie attended high school in East Orange, N.J. and later attended Rutgers and George Washington University. She moved to California in 1949 where she worked for Prudential Insurance. In 1950 she married her husband, David, in Beverly Hills. They raised two girls, Linda Sue Congleton and Catherine Lee Congleton in their Hollywood Riviera home. Connie was President of Las Madrecitas, South Bay auxiliary to Orthopedic Hospital LA. On retiring from her accounting career, Connie started oil painting again. Her greatest joy in life was creating art and her faith. Her last years were filled with Church activities and painting. Connie is survived by her two daughters and brother, John Boyd. Please sign the guestbook at www.dailybreeze.com/obits 310-326-6343
