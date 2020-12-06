1/
Corey K.M. Shigeta
It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Corey K. M. Shigeta, of Gardena, CA, on November 25, 2020. Corey was born in Los Angeles on August 27, 1959. Corey enjoyed taking his family on various trips, loved bicycling up the coast, and going to the movies. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marie Soriano of 38 years; and his loving daughters, Christina and Kimberli. He is also survived by his parents, Clarence and Eleanor; and his brothers, Keith (Pam) and Guy (Evelyn). He is loved by his nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles including his many friends. Corey was a strong but quiet, reserved, loyal loving man. In his soft spoken way, he made each of us feel special and loved. Although we wished we had more time with him, we are comforted to know that he is no longer in pain. Private services will be held.


Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 6, 2020.
