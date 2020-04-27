|
05/03/1926 - 04/13/2020 Crusita "Cookie" Martin passed away in San Pedro, CA on April 13, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born on May 3, 1926 in Morenci, AZ. Crusita was the eldest of seven children. Crusita later moved to San Pedro, CA where she lived the remainder of her life. Although a single parent, Crusita was able to raise eight incredible children. This is a testament to her strength, courage, strong will, and her undeniable love for God. It's because of her that our family bond has been strong for well over five generations. It should be noted that her parenting skills did not stop once she raised her children. She later went on to help raise her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and countless other children whom she cared for both at her home, and at the Harbor Calvary Church's child care center in San Pedro. Her work at Harbor Calvary Church proved to be her passion. Crusita's loving and caring ways became evident throughout her life. On several occasions we witnessed young adults who approached her on the streets and greeted her with hugs, love and affection and acknowledged her as "Nana". We would later learn that some of these young adults were once young children that she helped nurture and cared for at the church. Crusita touched many, many lives, and is loved by more than she could ever imagine. She always made you feel very special, like you were her favorite. For this reason she will be missed and for this same reason, she will be remembered as a loving Mother, Grandmother and Nana. She is survived by her children, Virginia Thomas, Joseph (Josie) Bailon, Zeke Bailon, Jackie (Ray) Terrones, Sandi Martin, Rudy (Jeannie) Martin, Michael (Florence) Martin, and Connie Osorio. She's also survived by her youngest sister, Rose Price and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Due to the recent turn of events and Federal mandates, a private burial service will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park on April 30, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 27, 2020