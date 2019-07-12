|
11/27/38 - 07/05/2019 On July 5, 2019, the gates of Heaven opened to welcome Cruz M. Gonzalez. She was reunited with her parents, Joe and Isabel Gonzalez; her sister and brother-in-law, Yolanda &Andreas Potamianos; her brother, Joe A. Gonzalez; and her nephew, James Antonelos. Cruz was born in San Antonio, Tx, on Nov. 27, 1938. She moved to San Pedro, CA in 1962. She retired from Providence Little Company of Mary, San Pedro, after 40 years of service. Cruz will forever be in the hearts of her family, and of those who knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Isabel Leticia Quinn, grandson William Patrick Quinn and granddaughter Elizabeth Alexandra Quinn. As well as her sisters, Mina (Paul) Russian, Magdalena (Gerry) Antonelos, and Theresa (Albert) Amundson, And several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:30am.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 12, 2019