Curtis C. Higgins
03/11/1937 - 10/16/2020 Curtis C. Higgins passed away on October 16, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born in Los Angeles on March 11, 1937 and was a longtime resident of Rancho Palos Verdes, California and Payson, Arizona. He is survived by his sister Lynne (Butch) Shafsky, sons, Michael Higgins and Thomas P Higgins, and grandchildren Samantha and Trent. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Green Hills Memorial Park. The services will be broadcast live for those unable to attend. See www.greenhillsmortuary.com for details to watch live and guestbook.


Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 28, 2020.
