Cynthia Davidson MacPhee Cynthia Davidson MacPhee was born in Midland, Michigan on October 18, 1963 and passed peacefully at home on March 18, 2020 with her husband at her side. She was the second of Joan and Keith Davidson's three daughters. In 1968 the family moved to Palos Verdes Estates where Cynthia attended Point Vicente, Margate, and Palos Verdes High schools. At PVHS, she was active in soccer, a diver on the swim team, and a song leader. She was a Ticktocker and a devoted member of the youth group and choir at Rolling Hills Covenant Church. Cynthia attended UC Davis and in July 1984, married William R. MacPhee, whom she had known since Junior High. After commuting for her senior year from Redwood City, where Bill's ministry was located, Cynthia graduated with a degree in International Relations in 1985. Following graduation, they moved to Prairie Village, KS where Cynthia dedicated herself to parenting their son, Conner, and honing her skills as a mother, friend, and pastor's wife. Bill and Cynthia moved back to CA in 1992, where she became intimately involved with Conner's schools, especially as a volunteer in the Torrance school program, Adventures in Art. After adopting their beautiful daughter, Heather, in 1994, Cynthia began a fruitful and stimulating career as a cabi stylist, helping women feel confident through fashion. Longing for adventure and physical challenge, she discovered the thrill of Aerial Arts, inspired by music artist Pink. While tending to her family and her business, she added the joy of spinning upside down on silks and hoop. Cynthia became an accomplished performer, but even more, a loving teacher of aerial students, most recently at Aerial Physique in Los Angeles. Cynthia was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. She fought valiantly through surgeries and treatment, and never wavered in her love for her family, her cabi and aerial communities, and her wide circle of friends. A highlight for Cynthia was bringing her worlds together when she shared her cancer story and performed aerials in front of over 3,000 women at a cabi event. She lived her life full tilt and appreciated expressions of beauty; through people, words, art, music, food, and artistic performance, all areas in which she excelled. Cynthia is survived by her husband, children, future daughter-in-law, Hannah Reyer, parents, sisters Suzanne (Clayton) Eisenbrand and Dianne (Mauro) Calvi, and many nieces and nephews, all who loved her dearly. Due to current restrictions, her Celebration of Life will take place at a future date.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 3, 2020