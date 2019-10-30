|
|
3/11/1976 - 10/12/2019 Cindy, beloved daughter and litte sister passed away October 12, 2019. She grew up in Lomita, Ca. Survived by mother, Artemiza Duran, Father, William Jennnings and wife Judy. Sister and Brother-in-law Tammy and Ted Codon. Brothers, Bill and Mark, Sister-in-law Maureen Jennings, sister Sandy Jennings. Her beloved neices and nephew, Maddie, Connor and Morgan Jennings. Her loving cousins and aunts. Cindy lived her life fearless and free despite her many health issues. She loved board games and playing cards. She had her mother's sense of humor and could find a joke in everything. She was friendly, smart and creative. She loved animals, her family and God. We know she makes a beautiful angel. We love her and she will be missed. Services will be Wed Nov 6th @ 10 am St. Francis of Assisi Church La Quinta, Ca.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 30, 2019