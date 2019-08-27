|
February 27, 1941 - August 10, 2019 Cynthia Anne Lombard was born on February 27, 1941 in Los Angeles, California to Raymond Gordon Lombard and Mary Ruby (Fields) Lombard. She passed away on August 10, 2019 at her home in San Pedro from Alzheimer's Disease. Her family moved to Manhattan Beach in 1949, where she attended American Martyrs Elementary School and Mira Costa High School, graduating in 1959. She received a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from UCLA in 1964. She attended Whittier Law School, received the Degree of Juris Doctor and was admitted to the California State Bar in 1977. After a 38 year career with Los Angeles County, she retired from her position as Principal Human Resources Analyst in 2003. During her retirement years, she pursued her interests of traveling, photography, reading, and music, among others. Her travels included trips to such faraway places as Africa, New Zealand, and Australia. She had an avid interest in the welfare of all beings, human and animal. Cynthia is survived by her siblings Toni Lombard (Blaise Subbiondo), Christina Ferris (James), Raymond Lombard (Michelle), Nikki Little, many nieces and nephews, and by her beloved cats, Jamie and Harry. Cynthia was a wonderful and loving person, was loved, and will be missed. The family would like to thank the dedicated caretakers from Joyful Care Agency who provided Cynthia with the best and most dignified care possible, especially helping her and her family pass her last days and hours, and without whom they would have been lost. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Anyone interested in attending, please contact the family at Catsnip1@gmail.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 27, 2019