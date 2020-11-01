April 20, 1932 - October 22, 2020 Donald Clark Kirby, 88, a 62-year resident of Manhattan Beach passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2020. Clark joins the love of his life and wife of 63 years Dixielee, who passed away this May. He is survived by his daughter, Diana Mayo (David) and son, Paul Kirby (Kristy Roth) and grandsons, Adam Mayo and Gregory Mayo. Clark was born in Denver, Colorado. He graduated from Colorado University and later received a master's degree from USC in Electrical Engineering. He and his wife Dixielee moved to Manhattan Beach in 1957. They both loved beach life and sailing, spending many weekends in the coves of Catalina. After a 38-year career as an Aerospace engineer at TRW, Clark retired in 1992. During retirement, he and Dixielee enjoyed travelling the world, especially their time in Paris and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Clark was also an avid Francophile enjoying study of the language and exploring the country of France. Clark and Dixielee were active members of St. Cross Episcopal Church in Hermosa Beach for 60 years. He will be inurned in a private family service in the St. Cross columbarium next to Dixielee. Donations can be made to the St. Cross Episcopal Church Memorial Fund. Visit www.lafuneral.com
