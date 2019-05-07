Home

07/11/1941 - 04/24/2019 Dale Edward McCall born 7/11/41 in Albuquerque, NM was called home by his heavenly Father on 4/24/19 in Bakersfield, CA. He joins his beloved parents, Katherine and James McCall, and sister, Gale Welbaum. His loving memory lives on in his wife, Hilda, his daughters, Adrienne and Elizabeth, his grandchildren Robert, Ariana, David, Sage, Katerina, and Conner, and great-grandson Alexander, as well as their spouses, Ray, John, Danielle, and Christopher. Dale completed a M.A. in Spanish from UCLA. He was fluent in English, Spanish, German, Russian, and Portuguese. He retired from Golden State Paint in Torrance. He adored his family and enjoyed eating out, collecting Stephen King novels, and country music. www.DignityMemorial.com
Published in Daily Breeze on May 7, 2019
