September 14, 1940 - May 31, 2019 DAMON RAYNARD SWANK passed away Friday May 31, 2019 at age 78; he was peaceful and surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Boulder, Colorado September 14, 1940 to Ray and Ethel Swank. He died of multiple organ system failure at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, CA. Survivors are his immediate family: wife Susan Swank, son Stephen Swank, and daughter Lauren Swank, brothers Martin Swank and Barry Swank and sister Dianna Weber. Schools he attended included Palo Alto High School, College of Wooster, in Ohio, and Boalt Law School, at UC Berkeley. He worked as a Public Defender Los Angeles County, and later in private practice as a Criminal Defense Attorney in Long Beach, CA for a total of 30 years. Hobbies and interests were many and widespread. He enjoyed ocean sailing on his boats, the "Nepaulo" and "Pacific Drifter," to Catalina Island, Hawaii, and Mexico. In addition, he obtained his small plane pilots license and flew in the Southern California area. Damon also enjoyed cooking, gardening, classical music and travel. His prize car was a 1979 Rolls Royce Silver Wrath II. He was a member of the Rolls Royce Club and enjoyed their activities in the Los Angeles area. His Memorial Service is June 28, 2019 at the South Coast Botanic Garden, in Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 21, 2019