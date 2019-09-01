Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dan Stallsmith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dan Stallsmith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dan Stallsmith Obituary
Dan Stallsmith was born on January 5, 1968 and passed away on August 25, 2019, due to complications from lymphoma cancer. He is survived by his amazing wife, Stephanie and relatively large families on both sides of the marriage. Family was an extremely important part of his life, and he is forever grateful that his brothers and sisters produced 6 wonderful nieces and nephews. Education was also an important portion of his life, where he earned 3 degrees from Indiana University (BA 90, MBA 96, JD Law Degree 04). He is looking forward to the day when he is reunited with Bobby Knight. With the balance of his time, he attempted to spend as much of it as possible drinking beer, laughing with old friends and making new friends. It can be said with certainty that he was happy to have left this life prior to election year, as the only thing worse than election years is residing in CA during these years. A Celebration of Life will be held in Haubstadt, IN on September 21, and a final cheers at the Underground Pub in Hermosa Beach on September 14. In lieu of flowers, Dan has requested that donations be made to the : https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/campaign/Dan-Stallsmith
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.