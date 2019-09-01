|
|
Dan Stallsmith was born on January 5, 1968 and passed away on August 25, 2019, due to complications from lymphoma cancer. He is survived by his amazing wife, Stephanie and relatively large families on both sides of the marriage. Family was an extremely important part of his life, and he is forever grateful that his brothers and sisters produced 6 wonderful nieces and nephews. Education was also an important portion of his life, where he earned 3 degrees from Indiana University (BA 90, MBA 96, JD Law Degree 04). He is looking forward to the day when he is reunited with Bobby Knight. With the balance of his time, he attempted to spend as much of it as possible drinking beer, laughing with old friends and making new friends. It can be said with certainty that he was happy to have left this life prior to election year, as the only thing worse than election years is residing in CA during these years. A Celebration of Life will be held in Haubstadt, IN on September 21, and a final cheers at the Underground Pub in Hermosa Beach on September 14. In lieu of flowers, Dan has requested that donations be made to the : https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/campaign/Dan-Stallsmith
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 1, 2019