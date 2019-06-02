March 12, 1933 - May 28, 2019 Daniel Corral, age 86, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Redondo Beach, CA surrounded by his family. Daniel was born on March 12, 1933 to the parents of Louis and Narcissa Corral in Los Angeles County. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother and lived a full and accomplished life. He was raised in Lomita, CA where he attended Narbonne High School, "Home of the Gauchos". He was very proud to be a "Gaucho" and often teased his family they were the champions. He played football and track throughout his high school years. After high school, he joined the US Air Force and was stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, AZ. Shortly after the military he married the "Love of his Life", Theresa (Teddy) Fernandez. He was an avid outdoorsman and a recreational fisherman who loved to fish in the Western & Eastern High Sierras; (Crawley Lake, June Loop and Bridgeport areas). He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth deCordova (Corral) and sons, Nicholas (Nick) Corral and Anthony (Tony) Corral; Sisters, Teddy Martinez and Becky Corral; Half-brother, Philip Rameriz; Grandchildren, Scott deCordova, David deCordova, Shawn Corral, Brandon Corral, Caitlyn Corral, Michael Mills and Great Grandchildren Gabriel, Olivia, Julian and Abigail Corral. He was predeceased by his wife, Theresa (Fernandez) Corral; Son, Daniel M. Corral. A Viewing is scheduled for Monday, June 3, 2019 from 7:00pm 9:00pm at Rice Mortuary, Torrance, CA. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00am, Calvary Chapel, 19300 S. Vermont, Gardena, CA. Burial will follow at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes. Please go to Rice Mortuary's website, www.LAfuneral.com, to send the family messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services. Published in Daily Breeze on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary