9/26/1934 - 9/27/2020 Daniel Corral, 86, passed peacefully into eternal life on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born September 26, 1934 in Willowbrook, CA to Juana Maldonado and Joe Corral. He grew up in Dominguez Hills, also known as "La Loma." While attending Banning High School, Daniel played baseball and was a track & field star where he was mentored by Pete Zamperini. Under Zamperini, he ran track at the L.A. Coliseum and won several track trophies that stood in the hallways of Banning High for decades. A true family man, he put his collegiate and Olympic dreams aside when he left high school his senior year to help support his family. Daniel met the love of his life, Margarita "Margie" Valdez in 1955. He was immediately love struck and was always a true gentleman. The couple married in 1956 and setteled in Carson, CA where they raised their three children, Margaret, Daniel Jr. and Gilbert. Daniel was a self-employed landscaper with Corral Landscaping for over 50 years. He loved baseball. He was well-known for his involvement in the community as a little league baseball coach at Carson Park and Dolphin Park. He coached semi-pro baseball for four years. He enjoyed Judo, camping, fishing, hunting, playing guitar, watching Angel games, gardening, going to the racetrack, caring for his dogs, Lilo and Joey, and eating cake and ice cream. He is survived by his wife Margie, children: Margaret (Mark), Daniel Jr., Gilbert; grandchildren: Marina (Albert), Malissa (Ralph), Mylene (Steve), Marlee (Alan), Marika, Genara; great-grandchildren: Ariana, Jacquelyn, Albert Mark, Kai, Makani, Reese, Desi; siblings: Juanita, Esther, Joe. The viewing will be private event on October 13, 2020 at All Souls Mortuary. All are welcomed to attend Mass at 10am, followed by interment All Souls Mortuary 4400 Cherry Ave. Long Beach, CA 90807 (562) 424-8601


Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 11, 2020.
