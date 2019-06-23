|
08/22/1952 - 06/15/2019 Daniel Louis Delane, 66, passed away unexpectedly on June 15, 2019 doing what he loved - flying. Dan is survived by his wife of 28 years, Lori Vincent Delane, whom he always referred to as his beautiful bride; his sons, Chase (Paige), Max, Michael (Kerianne), and grandson Louis. Along with siblings, John (Mimi) Delane, Mark (Cecily) Delane, and sister, Chris Huhs. He was born in Portland, Oregon on August 22, 1952 to Edward Louis Delane and Anne Marie Tumpane Delane. He attended Malaga Cove Intermediate School, Rolling Hills High School, George C Marshall High School (Ankara Turkey), and graduated from West Virginia University where he participated in the Air Force ROTC program. He joined the Air Force in 1975 where he flew the F-5, F-15, and was part of the Aggressor Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base. After his active duty service, he entered the Georgia Air National Guard where he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1996. He also flew for Eastern Airlines and finished his career with 28 years at FedEx, flying the 777 aircraft as a Check and Evaluation Captain. Dan was also a civilian flight instructor and a proud member of the Tiger Squadron formation flying team, where he was fondly referred to as "Dawg". He used his expertise to teach the art of formation flying and participated in special events throughout Southern California. He loved flying and wanted to share his knowledge and skills with everyone he could. He instilled the love of flight to everyone who had the honor to meet him. He was an instructor, guide, and mentor to all who knew him. His passions did not stop with flying, he also enjoyed cycling, sailing and routinely participated in the Newport-Ensenada Boat Race, along with having a fascination for cars. He had a big infectious smile, slightly mischievous twinkle in his eye and a hearty laugh. He had so much energy, positivity, and passion for life. He made living life to the fullest look easy. He was caring, generous, selfless and had a bright personality. Those things, among so many others, will be missed by all of those whose lives he touched. He had a life to be proud of and died doing one of the things he loved most. Fly high up there Dan, cloud chasing, until we meet again. Each time we see a separation in the clouds, we will know you soared by. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on June 28, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, located on 5845 Crestridge Rd, Rancho Palos Verdes CA 90275. A Celebration of Life will be held in August with the date and time to be announced later.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 23, 2019